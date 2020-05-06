After virus pandemic upended events, children’s foundation moves fundraiser online

FRENCH CAMP, Calif. (KTXL) — Unable to host its annual fundraiser because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Mary Graham Children’s Foundation has taken the efforts online.

The proceeds from the donation drive known as “Take Flight!” will help dozens of young people in need.

“She’s kept in contact with us. She’s constantly texting me, calling me, asking me how I am, and that means a lot because, like I said, I don’t have a lot of family,” Mary Graham scholar Isaiah Davis said.

Those are some of the reasons why Mary Graham Scholars say they’re able to pursue their dreams.

“I received so many things in the times like when I needed them the most, and I feel like they just know these students need this right now,” Mary Graham scholar Nikala Lagorio said.

A big part of how the organization is able to give back to young people within the foster system is through big fundraisers. But during the COVID-19 pandemic, some of their events were initially canceled.

Then, along came ingenuity.

“Rather than be down and dejected, we said, ‘Well, let’s do something else,’” Executive Director Emily Ballus said.

That has become the virtual fundraiser, “Take Flight!”

“And you get a T-shirt that says ‘flight crew,’” Ballus said. “Because, obviously, you’re helping foster youth soar.”

Ballus said for kids younger than 17, the funds will help pay for activities.

“Government doesn’t pay for fun, so we do. We provide them prom dresses, birthday parties, outings, swim lessons, art therapy,” she said.

And for students involved with the scholars program, the money they receive that goes toward tuition, rent and other expenses is one less worry.

“I suffer from PTSD from my life, all the traumatic experiences. So during COVID-19, I’ve been getting, like, really sad days,” Lagorio said. “I’m not sure if they have a feeling in their heart or what, but they come together at the right time.”

People can donate until around next week but organizers are hoping people donate now.