Aftershock 2020 pushed to 2021, fourth day added

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Aftershock music festival has been postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual event was slated for October 9, 10 and 11 at Discovery Park with headliners Metallica and My Chemical Romance. Organizers say both headliners will be on the lineup for the 2021 event.

“We waited as long as we could but, unfortunately, the recent spike in cases now requires that we reschedule this year’s sold-out Aftershock to 2021,” organizers wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

A fourth day was also added to the festival. The event, which began in 2012, expanded to three days in 2019.

Live music venues were among the first businesses to close due to the pandemic, with independent venues hit particularly hard.