SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Billed as the West Coast’s “biggest rock festival,” the Aftershock Festival announced its 2022 lineup Wednesday that includes a mix of heavy metal and hard rock bands at Discovery Park.

The festival is scheduled to occur from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9 with Slipknot, Kiss, My Chemical Romance and Foo Fighters as some of the headliners. Vacaville-based band Papa Roach will also perform at the four-day festival.

The festival begins on Oct. 6 with Slipknot and Rob Zombie as the headliners that day. Other bands scheduled to perform on the festival’s first day include Stone Temple Pilots, Killswitch Engage and Evanescence.

Oct. 7 performers include veteran rock bands Kiss and Judas Priest as the headliners. Lamb of God is another band scheduled to perform that day.

Papa Roach, known for their hit song “My Last Resort,” is scheduled to perform on Oct. 8. Alternative rock bands My Chemical Romance and A Day to Remember are other headliners that night.

As for the event’s final night, Foo Fighters and Shinedown will wrap up the festival with headline sets. Foo Fighters recently performed at the Golden 1 Center in December. Bring Me The Horizon is another band scheduled to perform on the final day.

Aftershock made its return last October after the pandemic forced a cancellation in 2020. Nearly 150,000 people attended last year’s event, which expanded to four days last year instead of its usual three.

According to the festival’s website, exact COVID-19 protocols will be shared closer to the event. As of Feb. 16, California recommends proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for guests of outdoor “mega events.” The state defines outdoor “mega events” as crowds greater than 10,000 people.

Weekend and single-day passes for the 2022 Aftershock Festival are on sale on its website. Four-day general admission passes start at $379.99 plus fees while the weekend VIP passes are $699.99. Single-day general admission passes start at $199.99 plus fees. Admission for single-day VIP passes are $269.99 plus fees.