Aftershock festival will require proof of vaccination or negative test

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The sold out Aftershock music festival will require attendees, staff, crew and artists to provide proof they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative test within 72 hours of their first day at the festival.

The festival added a section to its website about virus safety guidelines.

Festival promoter Danny Wimmer posted a statement on the festival’s Facebook page along with the new requirements.

We are at an unprecedented crossroads with uncertainty about whether or not our festivals will happen this Fall. It is not my nature to idly sit back and let others decide our fate. Instead, I am going to do everything in my power to ensure that our festivals happen, even if that means enacting policies that some people may not agree with. But before you react negatively to our policy, please consider this. What I see is that the fans feel the world needs music festivals now more than ever. We need to bring people back together to heal from the past 18 months. We need to get the people and artists whose livelihoods depend on live events back to work. I am confident that these requirements are what is needed to guarantee that we have fun and safe festivals this Fall. Danny Wimmer, Aftershock festival promoter

The annual festival will take place Oct. 7-10 at Discovery Park. Metallica will headline Friday and Sunday nights, while The Misfits, fronted by Glenn Danzig, will headline Saturday night.

Proof of vaccination can be an original vaccination card, a photocopy, digital copy or photo, organizers said.

Masks will also be required in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

The festival also said there is an inherent risk of contracting COVID-19 in any gathering.

An inherent risk of COVID-19 exists in any place where people gather. By attending Aftershock Festival, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree to waive all claims and potential claims against the City of Sacramento, Sacramento County, Discovery Park, Danny Wimmer Presents, LLC and their affiliated companies relating to such risks. Aftershock Festival Health & Safety

The move comes as more events announce similar requirements, including the Golden 1 Center and the BottleRock festival in Napa.

Some local venues, such as Harlow’s and Old Ironsides, require proof of vaccination for events.