SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new country music festival is coming to Sacramento in October.

The GoldenSky Country Music Festival is set to debut at Discovery Park the weekend following Aftershock on Oct. 15-16. The country music event is being organized by Danny Wimmer Presents, which also created Aftershock – an annual rock festival in Sacramento.

The two-day festival is expected to include performances from top artists in country music across three stages. The event is expected to include a craft beer hall featuring local breweries, a “farm-to-fork” experience with some Sacramento restaurants, a dance saloon and mechanical bull rides.

According to a press release, the full lineup and more festival details will be announced this spring.

“GoldenSky is the next step in a long-term plan that we have been working on in partnership with the city, county and Visit Sacramento to continue to make Sacramento a top tourist destination,” said Danny Hayes in a statement, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents. “We are honored that Sacramento’s elected officials share our belief that expanded entertainment offerings drive real economic and civic benefit to the region.”

In the press release, city officials commented on the upcoming country music event.

GoldenSky is a great addition to our creative economy and will help our city regain its momentum as we emerge from the pandemic. Our hotels, restaurants and other businesses will enjoy millions of dollars in additional sales, and we can all share in the sense of fun and celebration that country music brings. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg

Visit Sacramento is thrilled to realize our pre-pandemic plan of partnering with Danny Wimmer Presents to add a second destination music festival in Sacramento. Events like these not only raise Sacramento’s profile as a leisure destination, they also make our market more attractive to prospective conventions, business relocations, private development and more, on top of building community pride by hosting a music festival with wide appeal Mike Testa, President and CEO of Visit Sacramento

For ticket details and presale access, prospective festival goers can sign up for the newsletter on the event’s website. The festival also has accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

GoldenSky is the second country music festival coming to Sacramento this year.

The SAC Waterfront Festival is scheduled to take place at the Old Sacramento Waterfront on July 31 with Grammy-nominated country artist Jimmie Allen as the headliner.