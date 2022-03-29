(KTXL) — Agencies are telling residents in the Lake Tahoe area to expect an increase in bear activity, as they emerge from their winter dens following the aftermath of the Caldor Fire.

When the Caldor Fire erupted last year, wild animals, including bears, were forced to flee away from the flames, according to a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The CDFW, California State Parks, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the USDA Forest Service are the agencies that make up the Lake Tahoe Interagency Bear Team.

The Caldor Fire lasted 70 days and burned more than 221,000 acres and destroyed more than 780 structures. Homes were destroyed in El Dorado, Amador and Alpine counties.

When the fire threatened the South Lake Tahoe region, mandatory evacuations went into effect, allowing wild animals to roam freely in the streets. Bears, coyotes and raccoons went into areas usually filled with people.

In a Sept. 2021 video captured by FOX40, bears ransacked garbage cans at local gas stations and convenience stores. Garbage cans in South Lake Tahoe are bear-proof except for ones at gas stations and convenience stores.

“These habituated bears suddenly had no humans yelling, making noise, chasing or hazing them, and no electric deterrents because of power outages,” the CDFW said in its press release.

Bears also broke into homes and caused damage to garage doors, windows and vehicles, including a home featured in a YouTube video from the California State Parks Sierra District.

In February, three bears were responsible for more than 150 incident reports in the Tahoe region. The incidents were originally thought to be caused by a 500-pound bear nicknamed “Hank the Tank,” but DNA evidence showed damage was caused by three bears.

When residents returned to their South Lake Tahoe homes from Caldor Fire evacuations, a trap/tag/haze operation from the CDFW allowed them to begin repairs on their homes and items.

In an attempt to break the cycle, the CDFW said bears were moved to unburned habitat and gave them a negative human interaction upon release with airhorns, paintball guns and non-lethal rounds.

The CDFW said the evaluation period from the Caldor Fire will have “rippling” and “lasting” effects on bear behavior for seasons to come. As bears emerge from their dens, the CDFW said homeowners can do their part to prevent or deter this type of behavior.

According to the Lake Tahoe Interagency Bear Team, here are steps residents and visitors can take to prevent and deter this behavior while allowing bears to live a wild, but fruitful and healthy life.

Businesses keeping its dumpsters locked at all times

Using bear-resistant trash containers

Do not allow unsecured attractants such as bird feeders

Don’t feed bears (or any wild animal) because it’s against the law

For those who live in areas with bears, it suggested to do the following, according to tahoebears.org

Use bear-resistant garbage cans

Close windows and lock your home

Keep bears away from neighborhoods

As for visitors, here’s how you can prevent erratic behavior from bears:

Don’t feed bears or other wild animals

Dispose of garbage properly

Never approach bears or cubs

Prevent vehicle break-ins

In California, to report a human and bear conflict, the CDFW suggests calling the department at 916-358-2917 or report it online on the Wildlife Incident Reporting (WIR) system.

For non-emergency interactions, the public can contact the state parks department at 916-358-1300.