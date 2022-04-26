TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Aggressive geese are running afoul and scaring away campus visitors at Stanislaus State University.

Jesse Alvarez, a student at Stanislaus State University, said he has had a few encounters with geese on campus over the last four years.

“You’ve got to be very cautious around them. Some can be very aggressive at times, but if you keep your distance, they’re pretty chill,” Alvarez said.

Both staff members and students have said that springtime at the university means being aware that it is geese mating season and there is a change in their behavior.

“When it’s not offspring season, they’re pretty mellow, but when their babies are being born, that’s a whole other story,” Alvarez said.

“We try to avoid when they’re like sitting down or they’re just walking by on the pathway like you just walk around them, or just generally like you just try to avoid them,” Daniela Mendoz, a student at Stanislaus State University, said.

Miranda Stokes, a Stanislaus State University health center employee, said they had to have signs posted and part of their building blocked because a couple of the geese were being territorial after a mother goose laid her eggs on the roof.

“This time of the year they start laying their eggs, and they start getting very territorial and mother goose- like,” Stokes said.

Workers at the health center said that signs had to be posted because the geese were being aggressive to the staff and students who were coming into the building.

“Several students tried to go that way and the geese were aggressive and ended up running them off. And they had to use other entrances and they even flew off the roof because that’s where they nested and down and almost knocked one of the students off their bike,” Stokes said.

“Last week, one of them was up there and when I was walking in, apparently I got too close and it flew down like right at me,” Stokes said.

While some people are not fans of the birds, others believe they are a welcome addition on campus and understand when they are aggressive they are just protecting their young.