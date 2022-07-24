VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department, Sunday morning a resident got the attention of a Vacaville officer to notify them of an aggressive turkey running around in the area.

According to the post, when the officer found the turkey, it attacked his patrol car. To de-escalate the situation, the officer chose to leave the turkey alone.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office advises that if you encounter an aggressive turkey to stay in your vehicle and drive away since turkeys can only run up to 25 mph.