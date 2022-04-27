SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — In order for state experts to know when the public needs to be warned about poor air quality, conditions have to be monitored constantly.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Air District gave FOX40 a look at the technology that is at work in the region to help everyone breathe a little easier.

The air district has a recently renovated monitoring station in service that can detect when particulate matter in the air is reaching hazardous levels.

Last week, the American Lung Association released its latest State of the Air report showing that Americans saw more days of “very unhealthy” or “hazardous” air quality last year than in the last 20 years.

Sacramento County for example got a failing grade in that report for logging too many days with excessive ozone and particulate levels.

“As a city, we have to make decisions about whether or not our athletic fields are going to be open outside for use,” said Folsom councilwoman Sarah Aquino. “Schools have to make decisions about whether or not kids can go outside for recess, and so this gives them the most accurate data to make informed decisions.”

While it’s all in preparation for the worst of times, the Sacramento Regional Air Quality Forecast for Wednesday and Thursday is listed in the “good” category.”