Air quality expected to suffer during new wildfires

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — More wildfires that ignited over the weekend are beginning to worsen the air quality in the region.

In August, the air quality rose to dangerous levels when wind-blown wildfires blanketed the area.

Air quality officials told FOX40 that local air quality is largely dependent on weather conditions and currently cooler temperatures and favorable wind conditions are changing.

“Things are changing,” said Alberto Ayala, executive. director for the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District.

Officials said the progress of wildfires and the shifting winds can be hard to predict.

Masks that people are wearing can provide some protection, but smoke particles come in all sizes and it’s simply not a guaranteed protection for those with health issues.

“Masks can’t screen out small particles,” Ayala said.

The Spare the Air website, with its real-time maps, is a good source for people to find out about how dangerous the air is.

Air quality officials said rather than rely on masks, people should stay indoors whenever possible, and when the smoke is bad, make sure trips outside are as short as possible.