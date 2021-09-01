Air quality unhealthy in the foothills, improves in valley

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Smoke from the Caldor Fire will have a lingering impact on regional air quality this week.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Air Quality Management District, the region will have an air quality index of 205 on Wednesday.

The worst of it will be in El Dorado County, where the fire is raging. The AQI in the county is forecasted to be 205 on Wednesday and worsen to 225 on Thursday – both in the “very unhealthy” range.

Red Flag conditions will be in effect in the area until 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Air quality improves in lower elevations. Placer County will have an “unhealthy” AQI of 156, and Sacramento will see a “moderate” AQI of 89 Wednesday.

Sacramento’s air quality will worsen to an AQI of 112, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups, on Thursday.