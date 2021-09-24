September 24 2021 03:30 pm

Airbnb helping Afghan refugees find housing in US

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

There are still about 40 students from Sacramento County school districts who are stuck in Afghanistan, wanting and waiting to escape newly-renewed Taliban rules.

Thousands of fellow Afghans have been able to leave the country and are finding new lives in this country, and one of the first things needed for those families to feel settled and return to some sense of normalcy is housing.

Airbnb’s Liz Debold Fusco joined Sonseeahray to talk about how their network is helping with the Afghan resettlement process.

To learn how you can make an impact, or to host a refugee family, click or tap here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

Latest News

More News