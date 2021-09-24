Airbnb helping Afghan refugees find housing in US

There are still about 40 students from Sacramento County school districts who are stuck in Afghanistan, wanting and waiting to escape newly-renewed Taliban rules.

Thousands of fellow Afghans have been able to leave the country and are finding new lives in this country, and one of the first things needed for those families to feel settled and return to some sense of normalcy is housing.

Airbnb’s Liz Debold Fusco joined Sonseeahray to talk about how their network is helping with the Afghan resettlement process.

To learn how you can make an impact, or to host a refugee family, click or tap here.