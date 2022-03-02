About 15,000 native-born Ukrainians call Sacramento County home.

And, right now, they’re desperately worried about their loved ones who are pouring across the Ukrainian border in every direction, trying to escape the week-old campaign of aggression launched against them by Russia.

Many of those who have chosen to stay and fight have sent their loved ones elsewhere, hoping they will find someplace safe and secure until hopefully peace returns to the region.

Liz DeBold Fusco, who works with public policy at Airbnb, joined Sonseeahray to explain how the network is again stepping up in the face of crisis.