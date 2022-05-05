SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — Airbnb, an online lodging marketplace, announced May 5 that this summer they are cracking down on unauthorized parties in Sacramento during Memorial Day weekend and July 4th weekend.

According to Airbnb, they plan to block one night reservations during the two popular summer weekends for entire home listings in Sacramento along with the rest of the United States.

“These defenses impact guests without a history of positive reviews, complimenting our other party prevention systems and Airbnb’s ongoing party ban,” Airbnb said in a press release.

Last year, Airbnb rolled out a plan similar to this in the Sacramento area during July 4, 2021 and over 400 people were denied booking entire home listings. This will be the first time the company will enact the same plan during Memorial Day weekend.