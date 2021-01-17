Airbnb to cancel Sacramento reservations if it finds links to violent hate groups

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Near the State Capitol, National Guard troops are on standby for potential unrest as Inauguration Day nears.

“Hoping it’s not going to happen. I’m hoping that there will be peace,” said local resident Zhanna.

Airbnb is also hoping for the same. The company announced it would cancel any Sacramento reservations linked to hate groups ahead of Wednesday.

If we confirm that guests are associated with a violent hate group or otherwise not allowed on our platform for violating certain community policies prohibiting violence or engaging in criminal activity, we will cancel those reservations and ban them from Airbnb. Airbnb

It’s a decision that Zhanna agrees with.

“It’s a good idea. If it’s expected that there will be some heat then I hope everyone will be down to prevent it,” Zhanna told FOX40.

Colleen Adams, another local resident, agrees with Airbnb’s stance.

“Of course. Cancel the reservations that are booked for hate groups. Yeah, absolutely,” Adams said.

It is not known if any reservations have been canceled yet in Sacramento, but Airbnb says it has canceled reservations and removed accounts belonging to confirmed Proud Boys, a far right group that was connected to the U.S. Capitol riot.

Airbnb says it implemented the policy back in 2017 ahead of the white supremacists rally in Charlottesville.

For Adams, she appreciates the extra measures being taken, especially by law enforcement. But she wishes the resources were uses in others areas instead.

“I think it’s sad that all of this is happening because of a few people,” Adams said.

Airbnb also announced, if appropriate, it would share information with local law enforcement.