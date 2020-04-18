Airmen at Travis AFB using 3-D printers to manufacture PPE

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Air Force is using its technology to help manufacture protective equipment for its healthcare workers.

“Our own airmen in the hospital came to us with some problems and they were trying to figure out ways to extend the life of their protective equipment because, obviously, there’s a supply chain issue nationwide,” Senior Master Sergeant Phil Edwards told FOX40.

They got that call about two weeks ago, Now, several divisions of Travis Air Force Base have already shifted gears.

“So right now we’re making face shields, primarily,” Edwards said. “Different kinds of N95 mask covers.”

3-D printers normally used to create aircraft parts are now operating around the clock to print PPE inside the Phoenix Spark lab on base.

“It’s something that has always interested me from the very beginning, being able to design and create your own things,” Staff Sergeant Maximilion Estrada said.

Estrada has been working from home and he, too, is using 3-D printers in his garage to make supplies.

“At the current rate right now, we have another three individuals printing from their homes and we’re able to do about 30 face shields a day,” he said.

And PPE production has now grown outside of just this lab. A giant warehouse on base where they normally make a lot of aircraft parts is now used to manufacture several different kinds of equipment for healthcare workers.

“We’ve developed an eyeglasses clip that clips onto the side of any safety glasses and a face shield can be attached onto that,” Aircraft Metals Technology Sections Chief Jeffrey Bruns said. “Our career field is so diverse we’re just naturally innovative and we’re always looking to solve problems.”

They have also designed an intubation chamber to protect doctors and nurses from any fluids while working on a patient.

Their latest invention is a plastic covering for a gurney so paramedics will be protected when transporting people with COVID-19 symptoms to the hospital.

“It goes on and off really easy. It’s easy to clean,” Bruns said. “It’s something we would love to share with anyone if they want to make it for their own hospital.”

Air Force bases across the U.S. are sharing these ideas with one another and using their resources to help people on the frontlines in any way they can.

Some of the designs developed out of Travis Air Force Base are now included on the National Institute of Health’s website, so anyone with a 3-D printer can manufacture them.