Airplane set aflame at SMF for firefighter training

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – Travelers near the Sacramento International Airport might see smoke this week.

Specialized fire training is underway and half of an airplane that’s being used as a prop will be set on fire.



The purpose of the training is to give firefighters some real-life experience in case of an emergency.

“The flame is able to turn on/off and they are actually able to go in and not only simulate putting out the aircraft fire but also simulate making entrance, doing some rescues, things like that,” explained Samantha Mott, public information officer for the Sacramento County Department of Airports.

The training looks a bit different in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Normally, firefighters would be traveling for the training.