Airport experts predict slow economic recovery for SMF

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The long-term health of the Sacramento International Airport may be in the hands of Congress even after the effects of the COVID-19 have eased.

It was a gamble, but the billion-dollar Terminal B expansion at SMF started paying off right away. It didn’t take long for the airport to reach capacity with a call for airlines to share gates to accommodate over 13 million passengers a year.

But the COVID-19 pandemic cut passenger travel by 95% in March.

During summer, passenger numbers began to recover but then tanked again.

“Very disappointed,” Michael J. Boyd, president of Boyd Group International told FOX40. “We thought last summer it was going to grow back but now we know it isn’t. International travel is in a world of hurt.”

Boyd is an airport and airline consultant.

He said the airline industry will be seeing big changes because of the pandemic.

Paying for the Terminal B project requires revenue from parking, a passenger ticket surcharge, airline gate fees and concessions.

SMF’s passenger numbers are back up to 61% of pre-pandemic numbers.

The airport cut its budget by $100 million over the next five years.

Boyd said you can’t look back.

“Sacramento did the right thing. You planned for the future and if that planning for the future means building a new terminal, you build it. They did the right thing,” Boyd said.

The federal government’s $10 billion stimulus package for the nation’s airports allowed SMF to pay loans on the expansion for 2020 and 2021.

But that may not be enough. The concern is that passenger numbers may lag long after a vaccine has been developed and the pandemic is over.

Some are forecasting that a full recovery won’t happen for another four years.

“I’m sorry. I think they’re right and our forecasts say the same thing,” Boyd said.

Boyd said airports need to survive because they are too big an economic asset to cities and regions.

“If Sacramento needs federal support to do that, it should be coming,” Boyd said.

A second stimulus plan has stalled in Congress until after the election over political infighting.

Boyd said a faint bright spot is that Sacramento is poised to take advantage of the unexpected growth in air cargo traffic because so many people are buying online and having items flown to them.