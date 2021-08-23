Al Capone’s family will auction off his belongings in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Items belonging to the notorious gangster Al Capone are being auctioned next month in Sacramento.

Granddaughters of Capone currently live in the Auburn area and are in the process of selling the estate.

The auction will be hosted by Witherell’s Auction House at the Sutter Club on Oct. 8.

Items up for bidding include Capone’s favorite gun, which he called “sweetheart,” along with family photos and a prison letter Capone sent to his son.

There are around 174 total pieces in the auction.

