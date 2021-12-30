Alcohol, drugs suspected in deadly head-on crash in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol suspects drugs or alcohol may have been involved in a crash Wednesday that killed a Carmichael woman and injured four others, including three children.

Officers responded to the crash on Walnut Avenue, near Kinross Road, around 5:30 p.m. and found two cars had collided head-on.

The CHP believes the 38-year-old driver of a Kia Optima allowed the car to travel into oncoming traffic, hitting a Ford Fusion.

The driver of the Optima died of her injuries at a hospital.

Officials reported the Optima had three passengers, a 13-year-old, a 10-year-old and a 6-year-old, who were all hospitalized with major injuries.

The Fusion only had one occupant, a 52-year-old driver, who also sustained major injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The crash is still under investigation, but investigators suspect the 38-year-old woman may have used alcohol and/or drugs at some point prior to the crash.

The CHP is asking anyone who saw or has information about the crash to call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2300 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.