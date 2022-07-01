SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Those going out to enjoy the holiday weekend on the American River will not be able to have alcohol at some locations.

The Sacramento County Regional Parks Department said alcohol is temporarily banned from its jurisdiction and Sherman Island.

According to the regional parks, alcohol will not be allowed from July 2 to July 4 on the shore and river of the American River. Neither open or closed containers are allowed.

In Placer County, the sheriff’s office said there is an alcohol ban on the Truckee River from July 1 to July 6. The ban is from Lake Tahoe to Alpine Meadows Bridge. It will also not be allowed on the west shore of Chambers Landing Public Beach.