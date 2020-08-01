Alcoholic Beverage Control checks health order compliance at local businesses

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control hit the ground, a supervising agent with the department is making the rounds to ensure businesses are following health orders.

“No indoor dining. No indoor alcohol consumption,” Supervising Agent Luke Blehm said.

His first stop was Mayahuel’s in downtown Sacramento.

They had no violations.

“Surrounded with guidelines in order to make a little more business, we need to extend the patio so that way we can make more profit,” Mayahuel owner Francisco Medina told FOX40.

The next stop for Blehm was Barwest on J Street.

“There wasn’t a violation other than employees sitting in the back of the table but they were taking a break,” Blehm said. “So, we just talked to them about making sure everyone is distanced.”

And blocks away at The Zebra Club, agents also found no violations.

The club is one of several bars that temporarily closed due to a patron testing positive for COVID-19.

“We are doing everything that we can and that’s all we can do,” Zebra Club bartender Dee said. “Everyone is being sanitary, wearing masks. Literally, that’s all we can do.”

Since July, agents have issued more than 100 citations to more than 2,500 businesses statewide.

As agents head to a few more places, including The Waterboy in midtown, the owner is thankful officials are there to make sure businesses are complying.

“They worked with us really well, and they gave us our special license in a week. It’s great,” Waterboy owner Rick Mahan said.

“We want people to voluntarily comply. If it comes down to it, we will take actions on egregious violations,” said Blehm.

The compliance checks Friday were just a few restaurants in the area. Agents did not issue any citations.

They say they are working to educate owners first before taking that step.

Agents visiting 100 locations and found no violations.