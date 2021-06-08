All-electric school buses, delivery trucks bring a new look and sound to California roads

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two all-electric vehicles were on display Tuesday on the West Steps of the State Capitol.

Some may already recognize Lion Electric’s school bus, with its pop of blue on the bumper and hubcaps. Over 100 all-electric, zero-emission buses have already been on the roads taking students to and from school.

“Sacramento is currently leading the nation in concentration of all-electric school buses,” said Nate Baguio, the vice president of sales for Lion Electric. “They’ve been taking kids to school for over four years now, every day, every school day, so it’s exciting to see.”

The school buses can travel up to 155 miles per day on a single charge, Baguio said.

An all-electric box truck was also parked in front of the Capitol. According to Baguio, after two to four hours of charge time, the truck can travel up to 250 miles.

And without the diesel and tail pipe, the trucks can roll down a street without interrupting neighbors.

“So if there’s a package delivery coming down your street, the roaring, rumbling diesel truck is a thing of the past,” Baguio said.