‘All fireworks are unsafe and illegal’: Vacaville authorities respond to fire sparked by fireworks

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Vacaville fire crews responded to a fire ignited by fireworks overnight near Centennial Park, according to the Vacaville Police Department.

Police said they received reports of fireworks near Allison Parkway around midnight Friday.

A large portion of the fire access road was on fire when officers arrived, police said. Vacaville Fire Department crews responded and quickly put the flames out.

No buildings were damaged.

In a Facebook post, the police department said, “We would like to take this opportunity to remind citizens all fireworks are unsafe and illegal in Vacaville.”

Authorities have responded to over 75 calls related to fireworks in the past month, police said.