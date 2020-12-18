‘All I do is cry for my daughter’: Woman injured in Elk Grove hit-and-run involving teenagers

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento woman is expected to recover after a hit-and-run crash in Elk Grove on Tuesday.

Her family is simply grateful she’s OK.

“I’m thankful because God saved her. God saved my daughter and my grandchildren still have their mother,” Lisa French told FOX40.

It’s the best Christmas present French could hope for after a devastating few days.

Her daughter, Jasmine French, is expected to recover after being rushed to the hospital Tuesday.

“I’m just so upset. All I do is cry for my daughter,” Lisa French said.

Police say Jasmine French was driving southbound on Auberry Drive in Elk Grove just after 1 p.m.

When she went to turn onto Splendor Lane, a car behind her tried to pass on the left, driving straight into her.

The 14- and 15-year-olds in the car took off on foot.

“They didn’t even see if she was dead or alive. How could you do that? What were you thinking going that fast in a residential?” Lisa French demanded.

Police responded and were able to track down the teenage suspects with the help of an air unit. The suspects resisted arrest but officers were able to eventually take them into custody.

Police said they found a gun on one of the teens, arresting and taking him to juvenile hall. The second teenager was issued a citation and released.

Jasmine’s boyfriend rushed her to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

“Neck injury, back injury, shoulders are injured. She still has some difficulties breathing; I’m sure that’s probably from the seatbelt. She’s in a lot of pain,” Lisa French explained.

But she is still finding reason to be grateful.

“I love my daughter with everything. Every breath that I take, I love my daughter. It’s going to be a rough recovery but my daughter is alive,” she said.

Police have not yet confirmed how the teenagers accessed a car in the first place.

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover medical expenses.