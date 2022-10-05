SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After Aaron Judge broke the American League record at 62 home runs Tuesday, a pizza company is celebrating the Linden, Calif. native’s milestone.

Home Run Inn, a Chicago-based restaurant chain and frozen pizza brand, announced in a press release that it will give away one free thin crust pizza to anyone with the legal first, middle or last name “Judge.”

How to claim your free pizza

Those with any variation of the name Judge can redeem their offer by submitting proof of a valid ID by direct messaging Home Run Inn’s Instagram page, according to the company.

The offer is valid from Wednesday, Oct. 5 to Thursday, Oct. 6 at 5:59 a.m. PST.

According to the company, all participants have to be 18 and over and there is no purchase necessary. The offer is only valid in the United States and it’s limited to one per household.

“Although we are the official pizza of the Chicago Cubs and Wrigley Field, we are always up for saluting impressive achievements, and in this case, one that is literally a home run,” Home Run Inn Senior Vice President Gina (Perrino) Bolger said in a statement. “Since the 1920s, our brand has always been associated with two things, baseball and delicious thin crust pizza that knocks it out of the park. We congratulate number 99 and are happy to help ‘Judges’ nationwide celebrate this exciting new addition to the history books.”

Judge makes American League history

The New York Yankees slugger and former Linden High Lion hit his 62nd home run of the season Tuesday against the Texas Rangers in a road game.

Judge hit his record-breaking home run in the first inning in the second game of a doubleheader.

The Yankees star also has the most home runs in franchise history, as fellow Yankee Roger Maris previously set the American League record in 1961.

Judge’s 62nd homer is seventh all-time for most home runs in a season in MLB history. Baseball’s record for most home runs in a season is held by San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds, who set the mark with 73 homers in 2001.

The Yankees will enter the postseason as the American League East Division champions after clinching the division on Sept. 28. The Yankees will begin their playoff run in the American League Division Series on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

The MLB playoffs start with the Wild Card series Friday, Oct. 7.