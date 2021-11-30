All southbound I-5 lanes at I-80 connector in Natomas closed due to fiery, wrong-way crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 near the Interstate 80 connector are closed in Natomas due to a fiery, wrong-way crash.

A wrong-way driver in a sedan crashed head-on into a big rig around 1:40 a.m., the California Highway Patrol told FOX40. Both vehicles became engulfed in flames.

Both drivers survived, but one reported minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, CHP said.

ALL southbound lanes on I-5 just north of the I-5 / I-80 connector are blocked due to a fiery crash this morning.



Officials suspect alcohol played a role in the collision.

The Caltrans camera near the West El Camino Avenue exit shows a mess of debris covering the lanes.

CHP has placed flares on the southbound side of I-5 to guide drivers onto I-80.

Caltrans expects the lanes to reopen at 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.