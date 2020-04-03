‘All the hoops are gone’: Manteca removes public basketball rims to keep residents socially distant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- Families in Manteca hoping to shoot some hoops have been met with the sight of removed rims.

“I come out here and I’m like, ‘Yo, all the hoops are gone. This is crazy, never seen this before,'” said Jacob Menasco.

City Councilman Gary Singh told FOX40 city crews uninstalled the rims on Thursday as a means to keep neighbors socially distant.

“When the hoops are gone what are the kids supposed to do?” Menasco said. “What are people like me supposed to do? I can’t go play with my friends at the park.”

Singh said up until now, people have been shooting hoops and playing a little too close together during this pandemic.

“We are serious in Manteca about the community’s safety and going ahead and actually removing the basketball rims,” Singh said.

The councilman said to enforce social distancing guidelines the city educated the public, closed the parks down and put up flyers -- but it was not a slam dunk.

Singh explained that they first tried information, then they tried signs, then they went so far and physically barred some of the features at the park. That did not seem to work, so they took it one step further.

Menasco said he understands but the sight raises eyebrows.

“I agree with it but it’s just odd,” he told FOX40.

The latest data shows that most COVID-19 cases in San Joaquin County are among people younger than 65.

Singh said that needs to change.

“Might not be something that’s fatal to you but it’s other individuals that you come in contact, that you can infect,” he explained.

Menasco said it’s a little frustrating to have one less activity but now he has more time to study.

“Just run at the park and, hopefully, catch up on my school work because all my classes is not going to be fun,” he said.

Councilman Singh said Manteca families may call the city's emergency operations center at 209-456-8854 for the latest COVID-19 updates.