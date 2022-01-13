All Turlock city offices temporarily close due to COVID outbreak

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A COVID-19 outbreak among city employees has forced Turlock to temporarily shut down all of its offices.

As many as 50 Turlock employees tested positive for COVID-19 last week and more were exposed, forcing the temporary closure.

“In all of that time, this is the most significant number of positive cases that we have seen among city employees,” Turlock Police Capt. Steven Williams said. “The decision was made to continue to close offices from at least Monday, Jan. 10, through Jan. 21.”

Williams is also the city’s COVID-19 local emergency public information officer. He said work is still getting done despite buildings being closed to the public.

“Staff still remains available throughout all city departments, both on the phone and through email,” Williams said. “So, we are continuing services in the city. We’re just doing it in the way that we feel is most safe both for our employees and for the public.”

Police and fire are still responding to all calls for service.

“The fire department, we are still responding to all emergency situations. We are encouraging, in the police department, phone reports when it’s appropriate,” Williams said.

According to Williams, city employees are not required to be vaccinated — though it is strongly encouraged.

“I would just recommend that every possible safety precaution that can be reasonably taken be taken, both for the safety of our public as well as the safety of our staff here in the city of Turlock,” Williams said.

The next Turlock City Council meeting on Jan. 25 will be held virtually. The city will assess next week whether or not to continue the closures into February.