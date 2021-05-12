Almost 40% of people in Sacramento County might not get vaccine, poll shows

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a new Cap Radio Valley-Vision Poll, published this week, nearly 40% of people in the Sacramento region do not plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

It comes at a time when the supply of the vaccine is outpacing the demand.

That’s about two in five people surveyed who say they won’t get vaccinated in the Sacramento region, and at this rate, health officials say it will take much longer to reach herd immunity.

As California strives for a return to normal, the road to get there might get bumpy.

“Every vaccine counts, every arm we’re able to get the vaccine into counts,” said Dr. Olivia Kasirye, Sacramento County public health officer.

A new Cap Radio-Valley Vision Poll shows 39% of Sacramentans say they have no plans on rolling up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m can’t believe that. That’s crazy,” said Ray Lewis, Sacramento County resident.

Another Sacramento County resident agrees.

“It’s unconstitutional to force you to get it,” said Dale Brunson.

It’s a sign that public health educators have more work to do.

“That’s why it’s very important for us to do the outreach to be able to get the message out and overcome some of that hesitancy,” Kasirye said.

Some people concerned about the COVID-19 vaccine told FOX40 they’re not convinced that it’s safe.

“I don’t trust it. Just, things that I heard. Other vaccines, it gives you whatever it is so you’ll have it in you,” Brunson said.

Others say they feel their immune system is strong enough to protect them.

“With my age and my health, I feel pretty healthy. I’m not going to go rush to get it or anything,” said Patrick Clifton, Sacramento County resident.

“There’s no guarantee. We’ve seen a lot of younger people who have ended up in wheelchairs as a result of complications of COVID-19, and so you can’t take that chance,” Kasirye said.

But for those in the community who have already been vaccinated, they’re concerned that about two in five of their neighbors won’t do the same.

“I don’t see why they wouldn’t want to get it. I think it’s for the better of the people, safety and to not have COVID-19 numbers surge up,” said Nick Benavides, Sacramento County resident.

They hope that these people not getting the vaccines will get a shot for their family and friends.

“I’m OK. There’s 10 million people that are OK. There’s 150 million people that are OK. I’m not going to turn into a lizard person, or whatever they say,” Lewis said.

They hope together they can get back to pre-pandemic life.

“It’s very, very important for all of us to play our part because it needs the entire community to get to that immunity,” Kasirye said.

Currently, about 50% of adults in Sacramento County have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the health department.

They hope to get 75% fully vaccinated by the end of summer.