Amador County deputies search for man suspected of attacking 2 people with bat

PLYMOUTH, Calif. (KTXL) – Deputies in Amador County are searching for a man suspected of attacking a woman and her friend with a bat. They identified the man as 34-year-old David Axel Carlson.

Officials said the woman called 911 early Saturday morning to report that her ex-boyfriend had entered her home and attacked her and her friend. Medical personnel took the friend to a hospital due to a critical heady injury he sustained.

The woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

Carlson left the scene before deputies arrived and is possibly driving a gray lifted 2004 Dodge pickup with license plate TWNRIVS, according to deputies.

Officials said he has connections to the El Dorado and Amador counties. He is considered armed and dangerous, so if you see him call 911. You can also remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness at 209-223-4900.