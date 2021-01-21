Amador County investigators search for murder suspect after missing woman’s remains found near West Point

Jerry Lee Adams Jr. in undated photos provided by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Amador County officials are searching for a murder suspect after the remains of a missing Pine Grove woman were found near West Point.

Multiple agencies, along with cadaver and search dog teams, found Savana Lee Burger’s remains on Jan. 16, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says Burger was reported missing Oct. 23 by her mother, who said her 27-year-old daughter had missed an important court date.

Using her cell phone data, investigators traced Burger’s last known location to West Point.

Undated photos of Savana Lee Burger provided by the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

After discovering Burger’s remains, as well as “other evidence,” the sheriff’s office says they tried to serve a warrant Wednesday on Climax Road near Pioneer Drive to arrest 44-year-old Jerry Lee Adams Jr. on suspicion of murder. However, the Pine Grove man was not there.

Now, the sheriff’s office says they are trying to find Adams.

Adams stands at 6 feet 1 inch and is 225 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Adams or the murder has been asked to call the Amador County Secret Witness program at 209-223-4900 or the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at 209-223-6500.