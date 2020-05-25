Amador County officials say man died after falling 300 feet from steep cliff

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Amador County officials say a man died Sunday after he slipped and fell off a steep cliff at Salt Springs Lookout.

Officials say that around 11:13 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from someone at the Cole Creek Camp area in Bear River Resort regarding a 25-year-old man falling off a rock.

Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and say they found the man about 300 feet down from a steep granite cliff. Personnel with Kirkwood Fire hiked down and attempted CPR on the man.

Officials say he died of his injuries.

Due to the terrain and the time of day, Amador County Search and Rescue were unable to transport the man until 6 a.m. Sunday.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says it’s currently investigating the incident.