(FOX40.COM) — On Sunday morning, crews with Amador Fire found the Bear River Lake Resort ingulfed in flames with heavy smoke pouring from within the building.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze but not before the resort was deemed a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still not determined, but Amador Fire said they will be providing updates when more information is available.

Bear River Lake Resort was located at 40800 CA-88 in Pioneer, right along the shore of the Lower Bear River Reservoir.