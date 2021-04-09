Amador County Sheriff: 2 arrested with over $250,000 worth of drugs

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Amador County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday it has arrested two people accused of selling drugs.

According to officials, on March 24, agents with the Amador County Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant in Stockton for Heather Monfross and Mohammad Azeem after an investigation identified the two as major drug dealers in Amador County.

The sheriff’s office says that during a search of the home, ACCNET agents recovered nearly 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 1 pound of cocaine, fentanyl pills, a stolen firearm and over $31,000 in cash.

The seized drugs were valued at over $250,000.

Monfross and Azeem were arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of possession, transportation and sales of controlled substances and narcotics, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed firearm, and child cruelty.