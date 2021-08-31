Amador County Sheriff: Woman arrested for setting multiple fires

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The Amador County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a woman suspected of setting multiple fires.

According to officials, sheriff’s deputies patrolling Amador Plaza around 1 a.m. Saturday located two piles of trash that had been set on fire in front of Foothill Electronics and the Golden Dragon restaurant, as well as two more fires behind Mission Electronics and Save Mart.

Fire crews were quickly called out and extinguished the flames, which were determined to have been set intentionally.

A review of surveillance video and eyewitness statements led deputies to identify 36-year-old Danielle Marie Katsinis as a suspect. A search was conducted that night but she was not found.

Katsinis was found days later after deputies responded to a call of a flag that had been set on fire in front of Warrior Fitness in Martell. She was arrested for a probation violation and the sheriff’s office says she later confessed to setting several of the fires.

Katsinis is currently being held in the Amador County Jail without bail for violation of her probation terms and is facing new charges for multiple counts of arson.