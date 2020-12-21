Amador County Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of killing missing girl

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that they believe a girl who disappeared in 2019 was murdered.

According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Joshua Anthony Martinez was arrested Friday on suspicion of felony murder.

Family of Victoria Marquina, the girl missing from Amador County, said in an interview in July that she disappeared just before her 17th birthday in October 2019.

Blanca Valencia told authorities that her daughter, Marquina, had started talking to a 21-year-old man, who was later identified as Martinez.

The sheriff’s office said Martinez admitted to dropping Marquina off in Sutter Creek after a concert in 2019 and added that he later stopped showing up to his job.

He was later arrested in June in Los Angeles for several charges related to sex with a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Although they have yet to find Marquina, Undersheriff Gary Redman told the Ledger Dispatch that they are “certain Victoria Marquina was killed by Martinez.”

They also believe he had help.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.