Amador County Unified School District: Schools closed Tuesday due to weather

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador County Unified School District said all schools will be closed Tuesday due to the weather.

According to the district, power outages throughout the county and the danger from high winds have made the closure “necessary.”

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday, but a Flood Advisory will affect portions of Amador County until 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

High winds caused damage early Monday as a tree in Elk Grove was toppled by wind and rain. It nearly destroyed a resident’s fence and caused a road to be blocked.

“It sounded like a car crash. It sounded like two cars hitting full force when it hit the ground, and I thought, because so many people driving fast out here, I thought maybe it was a car crash. But when I turned around, I saw the tree,” Elk Grove resident Angela Butcher said.

Heavy rain also caused some lanes on Highway 99 in Sacramento to be blocked as they flooded.

In Truckee, a California Highway Patrol car nudged a big rig up a snowy hill while smaller vehicles spun out, resulting in minor bumps and bruises but no real injuries, CHP Officer Carlos Perez said.

“It’s just so bad and so thick,” he said of the snowfall, with more expected Monday night. “We’re telling people that if they don’t need to be around this area, they probably shouldn’t travel.”

A second storm is expected to hit California once the current one moves past. That storm should arrive by midweek.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.