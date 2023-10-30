(FOX40.COM) — A person went on a stabbing spree in the community of Ione Monday morning, leaving one person dead and another two injured, according to law enforcement officials from Amador County and Ione.

The stabbings took place at three separate locations in Ione, which is located almost 50 miles southeast of Sacramento, in Amador County.

The two victims who survived the attacks are in the hospital, and officials believe that a person they have in custody is the sole person responsible for the attacks, according to officials.

Law enforcement officials said the victims are not known to each other.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.