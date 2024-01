(FOX40.COM) — Seven people sustained injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 16 in Willow Creek, according to Amador Fire.

Around 8:38 p.m. on Tuesday, Amador Fire closed Highway 16 to aid several people who were injured in the vehicle crash. Six of the people had minor injuries and one sustained “moderate” injuries. One of the people injured is a child.

Officials said the roadway was re-opened around 9:22 p.m. with traffic control currently on the scene.