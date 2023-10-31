(FOX40.COM) — A woman who was killed Monday during a series of stabbing attacks in the community of Ione was identified by her family as Lori Owens.

Owens was attacked Monday morning, along with two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, in three separate attacks, according to Ione Police Chief John Alfred.

The sole suspect in the attacks was identified as Joseph Stephens Jenkins, who is being held without bail, Alfred said in a Tuesday news conference.

Alfred started his presentation with a correction to comments he made Monday, clarifying that the suspect was on parole for a conviction of attempted murder.

The attacks “appear to be a random act of violence,” Alfred said, emphasizing that officials don’t think any of the victims knew each other and that there are no known connections between the victims and the suspect.

Alfred provided more information about the attacks, including that two of the three occurred “inside residences,” and that a knife was recovered.

He also informed that the suspect had been released from prison in February and sent to a hospital, where he was released in July. From there, the suspect made his way to Ione.

The suspect’s conviction is from a case in Ione from 2011, Alfred said.

The chief said that there is no threat to the community, which is located about 50 miles southeast of Sacramento.

After Alfred spoke, family members of Owens approached the podium. James Grubbs, who identified himself as Owens’s son-in-law, gave a statement, saying that his family was seeking accountability from government officials whose policies allow for the release of criminals.