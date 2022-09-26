AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Amador High School varsity football team’s season is over due to the severity of the allegations made about a group chat involving players, the Superintendent of Amador County schools said.

Initially, the district suspended the varsity team on Sept. 17 as they awaited an administrative review of the allegations. Superintendent Torie F. Gibson said in they are limited in what they can share, but Gibson confirmed the majority of the team was involved in the allegations.

The decision to cancel the season was due to the severity of the allegations.

In a letter to families, Gibson, in part, said, “The scope of the allegations escalated the need for an external investigation by an independent investigator, with some of the allegations being referred to law enforcement.”

This is a developing story.