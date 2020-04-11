Amazon confirms Sacramento fulfillment center employee recovering from COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — An employee who works at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Sacramento is now recovering from COVID-19.

Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter reported in Friday’s release that the company is doing everything it can to support that employee and has informed everyone who works at the facility about the case.

Carter says any employee diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay while they are not working.

Amazon has also increased the frequency of cleaning at all of its facilities, according to Carter. Masks have been made available for employees and temperature checks are conducted on more than 100,000 employees each day.