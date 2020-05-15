Amazon distribution center opening in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A 111,500-square-foot Amazon distribution center is opening in Elk Grove, the city announced Friday.

The warehouse at Union Park and Iron Rock ways is expected to open later this year.

“This is a real win for Elk Grove,” Mayor Steve Ly said in a news release. “Amazon and (site developer) Panattoni are great companies, and we are excited to have them doing business in our city. This is especially good news during these trying economic times.”

The center is expected to bring “hundreds” of jobs to Elk Grove, the city said.