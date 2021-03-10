Amazon employee suspected of stealing $19,000 worth of merchandise

Some of the items detectives say they found at an Amazon employee’s home. (Courtesy Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says an Amazon employee was arrested for allegedly stealing over $19,000 worth of merchandise.

According to the sheriff’s office, Loss Prevention at Amazon saw the employee put merchandise into his backpack and store it in his car on several occasions.

After being confronted, the sheriff’s office says the employee admitted to having more merchandise in his car and apartment.

Detectives later searched his home and found over 130 items — Items they found included Apple Macbooks, a computer graphics card, gaming mouse and hardware tools.

The employee was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of embezzlement.