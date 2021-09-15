Amazon looking to hire thousands in the Greater Sacramento region

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Amazon is bringing 26,000 jobs to California, with 10,000 of them coming to the Greater Sacramento area.

The Seattle-based company announced it is actively hiring people of all experience levels to work in fulfillment centers and beyond in its Sacramento, Stockton and Tracy locations.

Packages at a fulfillment center in Stockton keep steadily moving along a conveyor belt, which is why the company is searching for more workers.

Amazon is seeing a boost in business as more people shop online during the pandemic. Some warehouses, like the one in Stockton, use robots and automated systems to help with day-to-day operations.

“During the pandemic, Amazon did not shut down. We actually sped up production. We were helping everyone get things to your door every single day,” said Nicole Bilich, human resources manager at Amazon.

The company is looking for people at all experience levels to work in various positions, including logistics and transportation.

“Really the sky’s the limit,” Bilich said.

It’s welcome news for some who are job hunting.

“I think it would incentivize anybody. It’s positive and people need that,” said resident Nathaniel Simmons.

But others are not as convinced.

“Local growth is way more important to me than corporate growth,” said Seth Buckingham, who is looking for work.

Still, leadership at Amazon is hopeful that the incentives they are offering, like $18 an hour pay, full benefits and paid college tuition for front-line employees, will be enough to recruit a new team.

“We’re confident we’re going to get the people that we need. It’s a big ask but we have opportunities for everyone,” Bilich said.

The company is looking to fill positions before the end of the year. To apply, you can visit Amazon.com/jobs.