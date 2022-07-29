LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — The Lodi Fire department said they responded to a collision between an Amazon delivery truck and a passenger vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The fire department said crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to Harvey Lane east of Lower Sacramento Road.

According to the fire department, the delivery driver needed to be taken out of the vehicle using an extraction tool.

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One patient was taken to the hospital with delayed injuries.