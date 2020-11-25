Amber Alert: 2 Nevada children abducted by Stockton father, deputies say

STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KTXL) — The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Stockton man in connection to a parental-child abduction.

Angel Medina, 36, was last seen in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center around 11 p.m. Tuesday, driving a white semi-tractor trailer with an Acevedo Trucking logo.

Deputies said he has two children with him, 6-year-old Ariana and 3-year-old Liam.

Ariana has long brown hair and was wearing gray pajama pants with stars and a gray shirt over a pink short-sleeve shirt with a guitar and stars on it.

Liam has a mohawk haircut and was wearing a gray t-shirt with three buttons and a side pocket, and either blue or gray sweatpants.

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert.

If you see Medina or the children, contact the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0950 or 911.