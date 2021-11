SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert in Alameda and Contra Costa counties for 3-year-old Leo Norvell.

Novell has been reportedly abducted by 30-year-old Joshua Yago, who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 180 lbs. Norvell is 3 feet and 35 pounds.

AMBER ALERT – Alameda and Contra Costa Counties@SacPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/bUoPVaz2lt — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 13, 2021

They were last seen just before 5 p.m. in a gray 2011 BMW 328i, with license plate 6NTU367. Yago should be considered armed and dangerous.