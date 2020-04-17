Amber Alert: Girl abducted out of Idaho last seen with 2 suspects heading to Santa Rosa

(From left to right) Nayeli Miciela Ford, 14, Carmelo Villanueva Galarza, 35, Sergio Anaya Alcantar, 18

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KTXL) — A multi-county Amber Alert has been issued as officials search for a 14-year-old who they say was abducted in Idaho and may be in a car that is heading to Santa Rosa.

Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, 14-year-old Nayeli Miciela Ford was abducted from Rupert, Idaho, according to the Minidoka Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officials are now searching for two suspects, 18-year-old Sergio Anaya Alcantar and 35-year-old Carmelo Villanueva Galarza.

The three were last seen heading in the direction of Santa Rosa in a gray, four-door 2011 Chevrolet Malibu with an Idaho license plate, number 2M77260.

People in Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Sonoma and Napa counties have been asked to be on the lookout for Ford, the car or the two suspects.

Ford is Native American and is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Alcantar is 5 feet 8 inches tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Galarza is 5 feet 7 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Both men are Hispanic.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911.

This story is developing.